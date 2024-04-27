Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$0.27 million for the quarter.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FLT opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.51.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

