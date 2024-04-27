Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of SOI stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.29. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

