Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,999. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.