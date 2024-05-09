HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DINO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.43. 538,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,209. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

