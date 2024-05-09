Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Black Hills updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,128. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

