BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.27. 111,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,887. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

