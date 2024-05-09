Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE GNK traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 330,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $973.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -529.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $119,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $119,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,238,678. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

