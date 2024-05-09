Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the game software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EA. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.61.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $126.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,115. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average is $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.