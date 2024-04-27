China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

Shares of CBUMY opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $1.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

