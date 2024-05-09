Leo Kulmaczewski Buys 300 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $12,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,186 shares in the company, valued at $93,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leo Kulmaczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.7 %

HI stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hillenbrand by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

