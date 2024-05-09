Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Craig Hallum

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -179.11 and a beta of 1.97. Symbotic has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $64.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $426,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Symbotic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 616,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,828 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

