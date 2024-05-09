The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Insider Ann C. Menard Acquires 4,865 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) insider Ann C. Menard acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Macerich Price Performance
MAC opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.38.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Macerich Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Macerich
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macerich
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.