Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Royal Gold Stock Performance
Shares of RGLD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.81. 137,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $141.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69.
Royal Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.
