Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29.17 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $29.17 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00011772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,487,287 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,479,455.28390568 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.24842225 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $30,116,485.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

