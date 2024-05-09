Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AND. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.43.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$40.51 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.76 and a 12 month high of C$48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$789.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.51.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.