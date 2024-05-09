Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AND. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.