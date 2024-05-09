Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,294. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

