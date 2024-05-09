Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 68,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 108,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. 4,337,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,363. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

