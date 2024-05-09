Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Starbucks by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,922,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

