Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 24 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

MDY stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $545.90. 246,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,264. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.