Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 215 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $440.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,484,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,004,488. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $321.60 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

