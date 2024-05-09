Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 617 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,794,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969,311. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

