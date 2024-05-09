Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPU traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.47. 68,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

