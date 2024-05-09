Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,260,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $373,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.69. 1,664,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,456. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.90.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

