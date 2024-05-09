Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.58. 260,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

