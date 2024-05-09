Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $477.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.64 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

