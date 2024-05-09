Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stake Boosted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,489 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods accounts for 3.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.80% of Nomad Foods worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NOMD stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

