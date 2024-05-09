Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,301,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,375,000 after buying an additional 122,533 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,405 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,645. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,559. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

