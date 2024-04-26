VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 125,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.47. 887,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

