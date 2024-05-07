COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMPS traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 229,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $166,529.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,079,107 shares in the company, valued at $43,156,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $185,644.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,092,573 shares in the company, valued at $42,767,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,079,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,156,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,369 shares of company stock worth $1,208,426. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

