Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,141,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.56.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7 %

PH traded up $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $554.86. 117,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

