Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $465-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.87 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.360 EPS.
Ultra Clean Stock Up 3.4 %
UCTT stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,200. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
