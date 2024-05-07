MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,604. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

