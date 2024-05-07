PACS Group (PACS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th.

PACS Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PACS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 58,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,666. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Insider Activity

In other PACS Group news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PACS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

