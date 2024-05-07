ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $825.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.88.

ServiceNow stock traded down $14.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $712.50. The company had a trading volume of 745,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $429.05 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $716.34.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

