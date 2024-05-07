MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 548,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.97. 848,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,188. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.