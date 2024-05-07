Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCM remained flat at $14.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

