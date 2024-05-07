MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,355 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,646. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

