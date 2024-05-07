MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.0 %

OHI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. 443,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,779. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.