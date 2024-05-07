Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,352,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

