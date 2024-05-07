Core Scientific (CORZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Core Scientific to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 427,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CORZ shares. Compass Point raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Core Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.