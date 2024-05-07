Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.89 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.270 EPS.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.57.

FN traded up $24.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.87. 518,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.43.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

