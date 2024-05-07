SurgePays (SURG) to Release Earnings on Monday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 104.66%. On average, analysts expect SurgePays to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SurgePays Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SURG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 57,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,611. The company has a market cap of $76.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SURG shares. Maxim Group lowered SurgePays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

