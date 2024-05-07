MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 684 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.06. 300,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,896. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.46 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.45. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

