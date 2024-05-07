Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VYGR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 132,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,471. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $484.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

