Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

FRPT stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.29. 462,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,613. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -173.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,921,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,762 shares of company stock worth $1,737,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

