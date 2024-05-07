Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 764 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CSX by 416.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,912,000 after buying an additional 4,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 68.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in CSX by 43.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. 2,000,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,152,618. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

