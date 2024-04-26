Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,072,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,250. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Featured Stories

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

