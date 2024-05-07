National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 205,188 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 435.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,188 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Datadog worth $29,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $44,939,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,396,000 after buying an additional 486,582 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average is $118.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,593 shares of company stock valued at $80,422,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.