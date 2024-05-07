J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $18.51 on Tuesday, reaching $156.41. 61,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,239. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $177.71. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

