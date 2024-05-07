Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

